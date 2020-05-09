Without being able to carry out activities in the CT due to the coronavirus, Pato, Reinaldo, Bruno Alves and Pablo keep pace individually in a video published by Tricolor

After the end of the collective vacation given to the whole squad, the players of São Paulo continue in their homes, in isolation due to the pandemic of the coronavirus. As long as the responsible entities do not release collective activities, they continue to carry out their training individually.

This Saturday, the official channels of the club published a video with a summary of the activities carried out by some players, cases of Alexandre Pato, Reinaldo, Bruno Alves and Pablo.

While striker Pato took advantage of a soccer field to practice, even with kicks, left-back Reinaldo used the stairs to maintain his fitness.

Defender Bruno Alves appeared, as well as Pato, on a lawn, and performed ball activities, in addition to fitness training accompanied by someone else. Finally, striker Pablo, in a closed court, also kept his pace training with ball in circuit.

Tricolor, as well as the other clubs in São Paulo and the rest of the country, await the guidelines of the responsible agencies to define what will be the next steps regarding the coronavirus pandemic. The Paulista Championship, as well as the Brazilian Championship, Copa Libertadores, Copa do Brasil and Sul-Americana are paralyzed due to the coronavirus and do not yet have a return date.

