The sports market is marked by constant pressure and demand for results. However, despite the fact that professional athletes already know this, many times the minds of those who live on high performance sports are not prepared to face this battle.

Thus, thinking about the well-being of the category and the critical moment that Brazilian society is experiencing, the Union of Athletes SP reinforced its service team with the sports psychologist, Luís Eduardo d’Almeida Manfrinati. He holds a BA in Psychology from the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp) and a Master’s Degree from the Interdisciplinary Graduate Program in Health Sciences (Unifesp).

Athletes from the Expressão Paulista project will receive assistance

“In critical moments like this, we must use all the tools to help athletes, both those who were acting and those who were without a club. In this world of uncertainty, the chance of depression increases a lot. It is an extremely important support”, highlights Anaile Ziccarelli, project coordinator for the São Paulo Athletes Union.

The psychologist joins the Human Formation Center of the Expressão Paulista Project, and will attend athletes with free online sessions until the end of the period of social isolation at least. Appointments will be made by email.

“It is very significant to be able to be part of this team. In a professional perspective, I believe that everyone seeks something that makes sense in their careers. In my case, a purpose that aligns with values ​​such as human development in sport, and I see a lot of that in the initiatives Union and ideas for Expressão Paulista “, said Manfrinati.

