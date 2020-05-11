In an attempt to increase the rate of social isolation and restrict the movement of people in São Paulo, the municipal vehicle rotation, suspended since the beginning of the pandemic, will resume in the capital and will reach 50% of the fleet, daily, starting today (11).

The measure will also apply to the entire municipality, and not just to the expanded center, all day, including weekends. On even days, even-ended plates (0,2,4,6 and 8) circulate. And on odd days, the odd-ended plates (1,3,5,7 and 9).

Police cars, Army cars, electric and gas service providers, as well as health vehicles are excluded from the rotation. Health professionals must register with the City Hall to stay out of the circulation restriction measure. The registration will have to be done this week, by sending data such as CPF, name, establishment where the professional works and the license plate. The fines that are applied in the next ten days to these professionals will be discarded later. Professionals should send an email to the email address: isencao.covid19@prefeitura.sp.gov.br.

Vehicles for people with disabilities, both driving and non-driving, which are already authorized by the City Hall and are exempt from the rotation of cars in the city of São Paulo, remain free for circulation on any day. There will also be a return to the restriction on the circulation of trucks in São Paulo, except those in the areas of supply and health.

Asked about possible lockdown in the city, the total blockade, the mayor said yesterday to be the last option, but his team discuss alternatives daily to make social isolation once again respected by the population. The city’s current isolation rate is 48%.

“If people return to respect staying indoors, to return to the social isolation rate of 55%, 60%, the curve will be flattening. We hope that people will become aware, now also with the carvery ticket.”

In an interview with GloboNews, Covas also reiterated that the city continues to seek private initiative to increase the number of ICU beds. 750 beds were recently added and the intention is to have another 1,500 beds by the end of May. “We are in partnership with seven private hospitals to offer beds for SUS (Unified Health System). The idea is to get another 800 beds in partnership with the private sector. Unfortunately, we have reached 85% occupancy of the ICU beds and we are running so as not to have the same situation here as (collapse) other countries “, he said.

Low insulation

The state of São Paulo recorded a social isolation rate of just 50% this Saturday, the lowest rate for this day of the week since the quarantine was implemented in March. The rate of social isolation tends to rise on weekends, but the rate has been falling and falling below 50% on weekdays, which has triggered a warning signal in the São Paulo government.

See how the new rotation will be

1. How will the new rotation work?

Cars with odd end plates (1, 3, 5, 7 and 9) can only drive on odd days. Cars with even end plates (0, 2, 4, 6 or 8) can only drive on even days. The rotation will be valid 24 hours a day.

2. Where will there be traffic restrictions?

Throughout the city of São Paulo. Before, the rotation was only valid in the expanded center.

3. How long will the new rotation last?

According to City Hall, it will be valid as long as the new coronavirus pandemic lasts.

4. What is the fine?

Failure to comply with the rotation will result in a fine of R $ 130.16 to the infringer, in addition to the loss of 4 points in his CNH.

5. Will cars from other municipalities be fined?

Yes, the fine will reach the municipality of origin of the vehicle.

6. Are it only the traffic agents who will apply the fines?

The radars throughout the city will be programmed to catch disobedience to the rotation. Transit agents will also continue to supervise.

