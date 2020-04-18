This Saturday, the debuts of two historic players from the Sao Paulo have a birthday: that of Argentine midfielder Antonio Sastre, who turns 77, and that of striker Canhoteiro, who reaches 66. Tricolor remembered the matches and a little of each player on social networks.

Known as El Maestro, Sastre debuted at the 1943 Paulista Championship in a 1-1 draw against Portuguesa. “Antonio Sastre, El Maestro, was one of the geniuses of the São Paulo roller compactor in the 1940s. Craque born in Lomas de Zamora ( April 27, 1911), in Argentina. He remained in the club until 1946, playing 129 games and scoring 56 goals. He was three times champion of São Paulo: 1943, 1945 and 1946 “, says the publication.

Canhoteiro, in turn, made his debut in 1954 also for the Campeonato Paulista. However, the Sovereign emerged victorious in the attacker’s first match, defeating Linense away from home by the score of 2-1.

“José Ribamar de Oliveira, Canhoteiro, was one of the biggest left-wingers that Brazil has ever seen. He was born in Coroatá, Maranhão, on September 24, 1932 and played for Tricolor from 1954 to 1963 and completed 413 games, scoring 105 goals and becoming the São Paulo champion of 1957 “, wrote São Paulo.

