SÃO PAULO – The rate of social isolation in the State of São Paulo due to the coronavirus pandemic remained low on Friday, 24, and was once again only 48%, according to data from the Intelligent Monitoring System (SIMI- SP) of the São Paulo government.

That was the percentage of people at home also on Wednesday and Thursday, which had lit up a ‘yellow light’ in the government that perhaps the intended easing after 11 May is not possible. The state, which completed a month of quarantine on Friday, already counts more than 20,000 cases and 1,667 deaths, at a rate of new victims that continues to grow every day.

Throughout the week, monitoring by CET and Waze also revealed that the capital recorded the largest flow of vehicles since the beginning of the quarantine, on March 24. The government considers 60% isolation as a goal, but says that the ideal to prevent a collapse of the health system would be 70%. The value has never been reached. Across the state, the maximum isolation achieved since the measure was adopted was 59%.

Hospitals, however, are already approaching the much-feared collapse. In Greater São Paulo the average ICU occupancy rate reached 77.3% this Saturday, but several hospitals are already fully occupied, such as Emílio Ribas.

“Once again, I want to register, with the same frankness, that decisions are made based on science, medicine and health. With 48% of isolation, it will not be possible to carry out flexibility in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. If they do not do isolation, with minimum rate of 50%, we will review the decision to be announced on May 8, with gradual easing “, said on Friday Governor João Doria.

Isolation rates are obtained from the analysis of mobile phone data that indicate displacement trends in 104 cities with more than 70 thousand inhabitants. The monitoring points out in which regions the adhesion is greater and in which the awareness campaigns need to be intensified.

By the system, the cities that reached 60% isolation this Friday were São Sebastião (66%), Ubatuba (64%), Cruzeiro (62%), Lorena (62%), Ibiúna (60%) and Bebedouro (60%) ). In these municipalities, covid-19 still has few cases. São Sebastião, for example, registered 15 infected and two deaths. In Ubatuba there were 4 cases. In Cruzeiro, three cases, with one death. In the other three cities, there were 1, 5 and 3 cases, respectively, with no deaths.

