SÃO PAULO – This week, the city of São Paulo broke two records for the flow of vehicles in circulation since the beginning of the social isolation on March 24th. In the morning of this Thursday, 23, there was the highest index of congestion for the period and this Wednesday, the slowest. These are indications that a resumption of activities is beginning to be rehearsed.

On Thursday, the congestion rate at 8 am was three kilometers on 868 kilometers of roads monitored by the Traffic Engineering Company (CET). This congestion occurs one day after the flow of vehicles has the highest rate of slowness at the same time since the beginning of the isolation.

On Wednesday, at 8 am, the slowness was 19 kilometers on the monitored roads, according to the new CET indicator calculated from data obtained by the Waze transport application. This Thursday at 8 am there were 10 kilometers of slowness.

While CET considers queuing to be congestion, Waze evaluates any delay in relation to the travel time drawn at the origin of the route as slow. Therefore, the slowness indicator gives a more precise idea of ​​how the São Paulo people are moving around the city.

The peak of slowness recorded on the morning of this Thursday shows that the most stopped roads are traditional flow corridors of the city on normal days and that this is not a punctual accumulation of vehicles. This Thursday, Radial Leste was responsible for almost 20% of all the slow traffic that was in São Paulo until 11 am, followed by Estrada de Itapecerica da Serra (13%), Avenida Raimundo Pereira de Magalhães (13%) and Avenida do Estado (9%).

According to CET, peaks of slowness far more modest than those recorded this week occurred in the days leading up to Easter, but concentrated in the vicinity of supermarkets. This reinforces the indication that, little by little, the insulation begins to be broken.

On Thursday night, the congestion reached three kilometers, less than the nine recorded at the same time last night.

Public transportation

In the municipal buses, which normally had 9 million users daily, before the quarantine, since the middle of the month there was a slight reduction in the percentage of people transported, according to data from SPTrans. Since April 15, buses have carried 29% of the normal number of passengers, that is, 2.6 million users. It is a larger share than that recorded in the first week of isolation, when it came to transport 2 million people a day or 23% of the normal public. From then on, this slice increased and reached 32% on April 13th. But since then, it has retreated.

