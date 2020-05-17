One of the great strikers of Brazilian football in the 1930s, Waldemar de Brito was born on May 17, 1913, exactly 107 years ago. This Sunday, the Sao Paulo recalled the birthday of the ex-player, who had a remarkable time at the club.

The center forward played for the Tricolor from 1933 to 1934 and from 1941 to 1943. In 79 appearances, he scored 84 goals and became the club’s top scorer on average, with a rate of 1.06 goals per game. He is the only São Paulo player to have scored more than one goal per match.

Waldemar de Brito was also responsible for the first artillery in the history of São Paulo. The striker was the top scorer in the Campeonato Paulista and the Rio-São Paulo Tournament of 1933, competitions where he scored 21 and 33 goals, respectively. In 1934, he was called to defend the Brazilian team at the World Cup. In the 20 games in which he defended Brazil, he scored 17 times.

For São Paulo, Waldemar scored five goals on three occasions: In the wins by 5 to 1 against Vasco da Gama and by 7 to 4 against América-RJ, in the Rio-São Paulo Tournament of 1933, and in the famous 12 to 1 against Sírio, the biggest victory in the history of Tricolor, for the Paulista Championship of the same year.

Of the 79 games in which he represented São Paulo, Waldemar de Brito won 49, drew 16 and lost 14. After retiring from the pitch, he started to act as a football coach. He is considered responsible for having revealed Pelé to BAC, Bauru’s team.

Sports Gazette

