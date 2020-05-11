About to turn 80 on Tuesday, the Interlagos Circuit could have some good news this month. The organization of the Brazilian GP of Formula 1 believes that it will sign a new contract with the direction of the category until the end of May and will thus be able to keep the race in the city of São Paulo for another ten years. Rio de Janeiro also intends to host the race on a race track to be built in the Deodoro neighborhood.

“Negotiations to renew the F-1 contract are progressing well and we believe we will complete the process by the end of May as well,” said Brazilian GP promoter Tamas Rohonyi to the state. He did not reveal details about talks with the Formula 1 summit, which has already admitted to negotiating with Rio as well.

At the end of last year the state revealed that São Paulo intends to pay around US $ 20 million as an annual promotion fee (approximately R $ 115 million at the current price). The funds would come from business partners. The F-1 organization charges a variable amount for all countries that host their races, but since 2017 Brazil has not paid the fee.

This year’s Brazilian GP is scheduled for November 15, but is at risk. The pandemic of the new coronavirus has messed up this year’s calendar in such a way that the championship hasn’t even started yet and has put several stages of the season in doubt. Initially, the forecast was for a record of 22 races in 2020. Now the F-1 works with a planning of 15 to 18. Ten stages have already been postponed or canceled, in case the GPs of Australia, France and Monaco have been completely ruled out.

In contact with state, the top of the category has not confirmed whether the Brazilian event will be on this year’s calendar. The F-1 explains that it intends to open the championship with the Austrian Grand Prix, on July 5, and in the following months, it wants to compete in other continents, including the Americas. The competition will end in December with the stages of Bahrain and Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates.

In a more pessimistic scenario, the octogenarian autodromo paulistano may not receive more stages of the F-1, if the Brazilian GP is not held this year and if São Paulo fails to renew the contract with Formula One Management (FOM), the company that manages category rights.

None of this affects the organization of the Brazilian GP. “The promoters of the F-1 GP Brasil follow the work of the FOM to establish a calendar for this year’s championship within known limitations. We have been informed that the new calendar will be published by the end of May, when tickets for the GP Brasil will be for sale. According to the health authorities’ forecasts, there should be no restriction for the test in November as planned, “said Rohonyi.

NATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE ICON

If the scenario is more optimistic, with the possible renewal of the contract, the Autódromo de Interlagos will further strengthen its national and international relevance, despite future competition with the circuit planned to be built in the neighborhood of Deodoro, in Rio.

If confirmed on this year’s calendar, Interlagos will host an official F-1 event for the 38th time, the 31st consecutive. During this period, the race track received victories from some of the greatest national drivers in history, such as Emerson Fittipaldi, Ayrton Senna, Felipe Massa and José Carlos Pace.

The importance of Interlagos for the city is also economic. According to city hall estimates, last year the event had an impact of R $ 361 million. Hotels with almost maximum capacity, movement of restaurants and the presence of tourists from several countries in South America make the Brazilian GP one of the biggest events in São Paulo. The public attending last year’s event was 158 thousand people.

The race track is also one of the most sought-after public spaces in the city for anyone looking to organize events. According to data from the City Hall website, in 2018 the site was reserved for 412 appointments. From races of various categories to music festivals and commercial recordings, the busy schedule earned the municipality R $ 9.8 million between rental fees and reimbursements.

Only the entry of these resources guarantees the surplus of the accounts related to the race track. Also in 2018, the city spent R $ 7.7 million on maintenance, water and electricity bills and security payments. To carry out Formula 1, the capital of São Paulo invests heavily every year, but it has a good return. In 2019, the Department of Tourism allocated R $ 38.9 million for the realization of the GP.

