Sao Paulo – Palmeiras, a classic for the grand final of the Paulista Championship

05/17/2021 at 3:31 AM CEST

Palmeiras and Sao Paulo, undoubtedly the two best teams in São Paulo, will compete in the very final of the main regional tournament in Brazil. A double duel in which Verdao, who is the current champion, will seek his third title under the direction of Portuguese Abel ferreira (after the Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil), while the Tricolor, led by a Hernan Crespo that has shaken the team, will attempt to break the title drought that has stretched since 2012.

In the one-game semifinals, played this Sunday, Palmeiras beat a soulless Corinthians (0-2) with great authority, with goals from Victor luis Y Luiz Adriano; for their part, Sao Paulo was far superior to Mirassol, whom they beat 4-0 with goals from Grove, in the first half, Pablo, Gabriel Sara Y Luciano.

Palmeirense triumph had immediate consequences in Timao, who had just been eliminated during the week at the Copa Sudamericana. The club’s management immediately dismissed Vagner mancini, who had been hired in October. The coach, who was very contested by the crooked, has lived a few months with a lot of turbulence in a club drowned by debts and without financial muscle to rebuild a team that does not measure up. A complicated Brazilian is coming for the Corinthians.

The Verdao won without disheveled, showing that today they are a team far superior to their maximum rival, who had already endorsed a 4-0 in the last edition of the Brasileirao.

Those of Abel ferreira, after losing the finals of the Supercopa do Brasil (against Flamengo) and the Recopa Sudamericana (against Defensa and Justicia), they are in an impressive moment and accumulate seven consecutive victories between the Paulista Championship and the Copa Libertadores, where they already they have assured the leadership of group A with two rounds left to play.

Not even the penalty missed in the 85th minute by Luan, who sent his shot to the crossbar, can serve as an excuse to Timao, who was unable to put the goalkeeper in trouble Weverton. In attack, Corinthians was a flat encephalogram.

SAO PAULO WITH HISTORICAL EMERGENCIES

Gabriel Sara, one of the most destabilizing footballers of Sao Paulo

| saopaulofc.net

Hernán Crespo landed in Sao Paulo in February with a single mission: to win a title as soon as possible. And, chronologically, the first one that has a chance of winning is the Paulista Championship, which the Morumbi team has taken very seriously from the first day.

The qualification for the grand final, which will have the dates defined this Monday, is a direct consequence of the lifting that the Argentine coach has applied to a downcast team, who shamefully lost the last Brasileirao.

Crespo’s seriousness materialized in the first place in the regular phase, which has allowed his team to define all the qualifying rounds at home (something that will also happen in the final against Palmeiras). On Friday, in the quarterfinals, Tricolor beat La Ferroviaria (4-2), and 48 hours later, in the semifinals, they infringed another win, this time against Mirassol (4-0) with another very good collective performance. It should be noted that in the two matches, there were four different scorers. There are already seven consecutive victories, between Paulista and Libertadores, at the Morumbí stadium for a team convinced that it has the necessary strength to regain a title.