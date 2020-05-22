São Paulo no longer has the permanence of 20-year-old striker Fabinho after the end of his contract on June 30. The player refused all renewal proposals made by the club. He had been training with the professional group since January, having worked twice, once in 2019 and once in 2020.

With 12 titles, Fabinho is the biggest champion of the Cotia era in São Paulo (Photo: Érico Leonan / saopaulofc.net)

The last of the proposals, with values ​​considered low, was officially registered in the system of the Federation of São Paulo recently. Although the refusal is almost obvious, it was a way found by Tricolor to protect itself, since the Pelé Law guarantees the training club the right of first refusal. For example: if any other team in Brazil presents a proposal to Fabinho, São Paulo can cover the proposal.

The case is similar to that of Bissoli, another striker revealed in Cotia. After São Paulo covered two proposals from Athletico-PR using the preemptive right for being the training club, the young man went to Fernando de la Mora, from Paraguay, and ended up loaned to Athletico-PR himself after a few months . The São-Paulina board believes that it may have been a premeditated maneuver to revert the law. São Paulo will seek compensation in court if it does not reach an amicable agreement with Athletico-PR. The idea is to keep a percentage of Bissoli’s economic rights.

As for Fabinho, the club never reached the values ​​requested by businessmen in talks to renew. The striker, the biggest champion of the Cotia era with 12 cups, is managed by the same office that takes care of Antony’s career, and the idea was a renewal along the same lines as Antony when he went up. São Paulo, however, understands that the players are not of the same level. The club also did not want to give a percentage of the rights to the athlete, another option raised in the conversations.

The tendency is for Fabinho to hit a club in Europe when his contract with São Paulo expires. The Italian website “Calcio Mercato” quotes a proposal from Anderlecht, from Belgium.

By a FIFA rule valid for athletes under 21 years old, Tricolor will be entitled to an indemnity proportional to the period he spent at the club, which can reach 90 thousand euros per year to be paid by the club that hires him.

