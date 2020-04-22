Until the ball rolls again, the clubs will reinvent themselves to keep in touch with their fans. This Wednesday, the Sao Paulo launched its official application for digital platforms. In addition to maintaining the engagement of tricolores, the goal is also to seek new recipes.

The application has diverse content, including entertainment, services and news about Tricolor. According to the platform’s release note, it will be updated periodically, but in this first version, the São Paulo supporter can now participate in quizzes and accumulate points that can be exchanged for benefits and experiences at the club.

Users will also have access to news from São Paulo, in addition to social media publications, and the club’s official podcast. With integrated access to the club’s virtual store, the application can be another source of revenue for Tricolor.

The expectation of São Paulo is that, when activities return to normal, fans will be able to buy tickets for the matches through this new platform.

The application is free, and is already available in the respective virtual stores of IOS and Android devices. Once downloaded, the fan needs to register and create an account, also free of charge.

The new official application of São Paulo has arrived! Download now for free on the App Store and Play Store: https://t.co/yfRBitjJrJ Click here to download (iOS): https://t.co/OucdsMiHRa Click here to download (Android): https://t.co/PRIH8qLa6P pic.twitter.com/b89wALCzQr – São Paulo FC (from 🏠) (@SaoPauloFC) April 22, 2020

Sports Gazette