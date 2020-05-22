Total rain in 21 days was 90% below the historical average for the month. How is the weather on the weekend, 23 and 24 May, with the passing of a cold front

The reduction of rain in May is normal in the state of São Paulo, but what happens in May 2020 is far from the standard. May 2020 until this date repeats the spirit of April, when the rain deficiency was severe in all regions of São Paulo.

In Sao Paulo city, if May 2020 ended now, would be the fourth driest May since 1960, comparing with the precipitation history of the conventional meteorological station (operated by one person) located at Mirante de Santana, in the north of the capital of São Paulo, maintained by INMET – National Meteorological Institute since 1943.

In measuring the automatic weather station at Mirante de Santana, which started operating at the end of July 2006, the total rainfall accumulated in 21 days was only 8.2 mm, 90% below the historical average of rain for May which is 78.1 mm.

Photo of Irlan Romain, Sao Paulo (SP)

Dry mayonnaise

Check out the months of May with less than 20 mm accumulated in the period from 1961 to 2020

May 1963: 3.7 mm

May 1980: 5.4 mm

May 1974: 8.1 mm

May 2020 (until the 21st): 8.2 mm

May 2018: 10.8 mm

May 2006: 16.0 mm

May 1962: 17.3 mm

An a large cold front passes over the state of São Paulo on the weekend of May 23 and 24 and will also bring rain and cold to the capital. How will this cold front impact the city of São Paulo?

According to INMET, the lowest temperature in the city of São Paulo in 2020 was 11.8 ° C, on May 10.

