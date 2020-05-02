The State of São Paulo registered 800 new cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with 75 more dead. State government data published this Saturday, 2, point to a total of 2,586 coronavirus deaths and a total of 31,174 Confirmed cases. “The number of deaths related to the new coronavirus has more than doubled in the State of São Paulo in just ten days”, informs a note from the State Health Secretariat.

The occupancy rate in beds of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is 87.5% in the Metropolitan Region of São Paulo. In the State as a whole, counting beds in the interior, the occupation is 66.2%. The government statement this Saturday, 2, however, highlights the growth in the number of cities that have confirmed cases of the disease. Ten days ago 50 municipalities in São Paulo had a death record due to covid-19. Now there are 150. “There were one or more cases of COVID-19 in 241 cities, and now there are 332”. In all, the state has 645 municipalities.

On this May 1st holiday, both the State of São Paulo and the capital had the lowest isolation rates ever recorded for dates outside working days. In the state, the rate was 56%, while in the municipality of São Paulo it was 55%.

On 10 of the 30 days of April, the social isolation rate was below 50%. The lowest percentage was that of last Friday, when it was 46%. The data are analyzed based on information about the mobile phone displacement made by telephone operators, which pass on the information in an aggregated form (without identifying users) to the government.

The state government estimates that an isolation rate of at least 70% is necessary to delay the spread of the coronavirus so as not to overcrow with medical care services and avoid the lack of ICUs. Given the period of incubation of the disease, actions in this sense take up to two weeks to be reflected in the increase or reduction in the demand for places in hospitals.

The profile of the victims maintains the predominance observed since the beginning of the crisis in men over 60 years of age. “Among the fatal victims, there are 1,517 men and 1,069 women. Deaths continue to be concentrated in patients aged 60 or over, totaling 73.5% of deaths,” says the note released on Saturday.

