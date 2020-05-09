In a social action organized by the São Paulo-based Dragões da Real, which was posted on the web, family members recognized photos of an elderly man who disappeared more than ten years ago

Amid the chaos caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it is still possible to come across beautiful stories, which even unite rivals in the face of social problems. It was like this in an action by Dragões da Real, an organized crowd from São Paulo, in Jaú, a city in the interior of São Paulo. There, the São Paulo residents ended up allowing a resident of the Corinthians street to meet family members, from whom he had been away for more than ten years.

Social action of the São Paulo fans helped Corinthians to find the family (Photo: Press Release / Dragões da Real)

Photo: Lance!

According to the official website of Dragões, the story started on May 3, last Sunday, when the fans posted on their page and on their social networks some photos of a social action that the sub-headquarters of the organized in Jaú prepared in the city to distribute snacks and food to homeless people. Among those supported was an elderly man wearing a Corinthians shirt.

The repercussion of the photos was such that a family from another city in São Paulo had access to the images and recognized the Corinthians player as a family member who has disappeared since 2008. These people contacted Dragões da Real, who helped in the meeting between the parties. The names of family members were not disclosed by the organizer for privacy reasons.

– The intention was always to help, not gain clicks. Through these posts we can arrange sponsorships for donations, help more people. The intention is just to help and before anything we always consult people in the places where the actions take place. We will never explore anyone’s image – said André Azevedo, president of Dragões.

