The board of São Paulo does not count on Antony’s stay after July 1st, the date set for him to become an Ajax player (HOL). The uncertainty about football in the Netherlands opened the possibility for the 20-year-old to stay in Brazil for at least another month, but talks between the parties indicate that this will not happen.

– I find it very difficult, unless there is some determination by the Dutch Federation to start a little later. For the time being the signal is that they finished the Dutch Championship exactly for the new championship to start on time, which is in August. And if it starts in August the pre-season is in July, and in July he will be there – said the executive manager of football at Tricolor, Alexandre Bird, directly responsible for the dialogue with Ajax.

The last Dutch Championship ended in April, without relegation and without a champion, due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The next season does not yet have an official date to start over, but Ajax works with the idea that it is in August and, therefore, wants Antony to start the adaptation process as soon as possible. Meanwhile, his staff takes care of the issues of change. In this scenario, there is a great possibility that Antony will leave São Paulo without a farewell match. At this time, there is no forecast that the Paulista Championship will resume in June, the month in which he will still be a player of the Tricolor. For Libertadores, even less.

The Federation of São Paulo has developed a health protocol that provides for teams concentrated until the end of the dispute between the State and periodic tests for COVID-19, but this still depends on approval by the authorities. São Paulo and the other big players in the state are aligned with not rushing things and only resuming activities when it is safe for everyone.

If this is confirmed, Antony will end his spell at Morumbi with 52 games as a professional and six goals scored. This season, when he changed shirt 39 for 11, he only took the field four times because he defended the Brazilian Under-23 National Team in Colombia’s Pre-Olympic Games, in January. His last appearance was in the 2-1 victory over Santos, by Paulistão, with closed gates.

Another factor that can weigh so that São Paulo does not postpone the boy’s goodbye is financial. The deal is for Ajax to start paying for it as soon as the transfer takes place, something that the tricolor board looks forward to to ease the gap in the accounts – the situation was no longer comfortable and it got even worse with the stoppage of the tournaments. Antony was sold for 16 million euros (almost R $ 95 million at the current price), which can turn 22 million euros (R $ 130 million) if he reaches all the goals stipulated in the contract throughout his time in the Netherlands.

In the same negotiation, São Paulo sold the 20% of David Neres’ economic rights that still belonged to him. In this case, the payment has already been made: it was 7 million euros (around R $ 32 million euros at the time).

