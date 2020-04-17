Club extends vacation period until May 1st, following most Brazilian teams. Players had salary suspension, but later will be reimbursed

São Paulo confirmed on Friday that players and other employees of the football department will have another ten days of vacation due to the stoppage of the championships because of COVID-19.

São Paulo players have been on vacation since April 2 (Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net)

Photo: Lance!

Initially, the club granted 20 days of collective vacation, from April 2 to April 21. The period has now been extended until May 1, following most clubs in the country. “In accordance with the Brazilian football calendar and with CBF and FPF guidelines, São Paulo informs that it has decided to grant another ten days of vacation to athletes and employees of the football department “, the club announced on its social networks.

There is still no definition of dates for the return of competitions. The São Paulo Football Federation will have a meeting with the presidents of the 16 clubs in the Serie A1 of Paulistão in early May to discuss how and when the State can be restarted. Before that, a health protocol will be drawn up with the participation of team doctors.

In this period without games, São Paulo had a sharp drop in its revenues and decided to suspend half of the salaries and freeze the image rights of the athletes. Pending amounts will be paid in the future.

See too:

See how the team of the top scorers in the Brazilian would be in each position