The four main clubs in São Paulo closed the financial statements for the 2019 season last week with some concerns and certain that the current year will be even more complicated. Corinthians, Palmeiras, Santos and São Paulo accumulated together the loss of R $ 307.9 million in the last financial year, a number that represents a great challenge for boards, since all will face in 2020 the challenge of dealing with an economic scenario marked by the decrease in revenues caused by the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

According to a study of the clubs’ balance sheets made by the consultancy Sports Value, São Paulo and Corinthians were the main responsible for the São Paulo football to end 2019 in the red. The Morumbi club had a loss of R $ 156 million, while the Alvinegro club recorded a negative record of R $ 177 million (together, they add up to R $ 333 million). Although Palmeiras and Santos showed a surplus, the result was timid. The Vila Belmiro team profited R $ 23.5 million thanks mainly to the sales of athletes and the Alviverde club raised R $ 1.7 million.

According to the person in charge of the study, Amir Somoggi, the numbers for the 2020 season should be worse due to the huge drop in revenue caused by the new coronavirus. “It will be the year of management shock in Brazilian football. It is a decisive season. The situation is serious. The clubs are spending too much,” explained the expert.

According to Somoggi’s forecasts, Brazilian clubs will have an impact of more than R $ 1 billion in 2020 with the drop in revenues caused by the pandemic. The collection can be reduced by up to 25%. It is not by chance that several teams have made wage reductions in the rosters to reduce losses, as a way to even anticipate this setback. “The effect of the coronavirus will be brutal. But there is another more frightening issue: the teams may even cut revenues in these months, but when football returns, it does not mean that the inflow of funds will also return immediately,” he warned.

About the numbers from last season, the expert comments that the numbers are negative due to the lack of control in spending. Together, the four main teams of São Paulo soccer spent around R $ 1.7 billion on their rosters in 2019, an increase of 21% compared to the costs of 2018. Expensive hires and high salaries are the main causes of these results.

“São Paulo is at a level where spending on football is greater than the entire revenue. This had to be at most up to 80% of the revenue,” he said. Somoggi assesses that Palmeiras is the one that enjoys a more favorable condition, due to a greater diversification of revenues, but reiterates that the alviverde team had as a great ally in 2019 the agreement for the sale of broadcast rights of the matches of the Brazilian Championship.

The season should be busy for three of these four teams because of elections for president. Corinthians, Santos and São Paulo will have disputes at the ballot box later this year. Palmeiras, on the other hand, will only have the electoral process at the end of 2021.

Analysis – Rui Costa *

‘The leaders will have to reinvent this crisis’

The unpredictable scenario is challenging in the crisis caused by the new coronavirus. No club manager imagined that he would have this problem in football, with the loss of revenue and even an emotional distance from the fan, who does not know when he will see the team again on the field. The time is right for people to understand the magnitude of the roles of those who are managers in football. The leaders will have to reinvent this crisis and it will be necessary to have transparency in the objectives.

The way out of the crisis is creativity. Player sales figures will drop a lot, so that revenue will be much lower for clubs. The role of leaders and presidents is to understand that the management processes will need to be longer, with plans in three years and no longer valid for only one year. Whoever is a manager, will have to get used to passing through several transfer windows without hiring athletes.

It is good that the football professional in this period of crisis of the coronavirus is someone with a more general view on various processes, because he may even accumulate more than one function and need to have a view of marketing, for example. Convincing will be important, because players also need to be aware of this delicate situation that Brazilian football will experience.

* Director of football, worked in clubs such as Grêmio, Chapecoense, Athletico-PR and Atlético-MG

