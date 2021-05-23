Sao Paulo breaks the jinx and conquers the Paulista Championship

05/23/2021 at 11:15 PM CEST

From the Copa Sudamericana 2012 to the Paulista Championship 2021. Sao Paulo’s journey in the desert of eight blank seasons ended this Sunday. He justly beat a blurred Palmeiras (2-0), with goals from Luan Y Luciano and took the most important regional title in Brazil, after 0-0 in the first leg.

Hernán Crespo has arrived and has kissed the jump. The charismatic Argentine coach, who had just won the South American Cup with Defense and Justice, had it very clear since he took the reins in February of a team that was very morally touched, after losing the Brasileirao badly.

The objective was to win, whatever it was, the first title at stake. And this was none other than the Paulista Championship. For this, the substitute team came to line up in the last game of the Liberadores group stage, which may mean losing the first position and a worse crossing in the round of 16. Any sacrifice was welcome, even if the regional title is, in theory, the least important of the season.

🏆🤩🇾🇪 # 1NovoTempo # VamosSãoPaulo 🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/UdkBo2DaIN – São Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) May 23, 2021

It was 16 years since the Morumbi team had won the Paulista Championship. And Dani Alves, who was out due to knee discomfort, was able to win his first title for Sao Paulo, where he arrived in August 2019 from PSG.

Palmeiras, meanwhile, lost the third title at stake of the season, after falling in the Supercopa do Brasil, against Flamengo, and in the Recopa Sudamericana, against Defensa y Justicia. Once again the Portuguese team Abel ferreira, who had just won the Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil, once again showed a coarse, speculative image. The team has died.

It is true that in the Libertadores, Verdao are already in the round of 16, but they are too many disappointments for the most expensive squad in Brazilian football. It will be time to reflect and regain hunger for Brasileirao, which begins next weekend, and where Palmeiras has the obligation to give Flamengo a pulse and try to break with its hegemony of the last two years.