Club begins to plan for the possibility of resuming training after the new quarantine period stipulated by the Government of São Paulo, until May 10

It is not yet known when football will resume, but São Paulo has already started discussions on the realization of a new pre-season before the restart of Paulistão and Copa Libertadores. There is a possibility that the January strategy will be repeated, with a period of concentration in the base’s CT, in Cotia.

(Photo: Érico Leonan / saopaulofc.net)

Photo: Lance!

The club extended the players’ vacations from 20 to 30 days, until May 1, and today it is working with the possibility of resuming training after the new quarantine period decreed by Governor João Dória, which ends on May 10. There is no certainty, but Tricolor begins to prepare to be ready to return on this date, if there is a possibility. São Paulo understands that the new pre-season needs to be even better than the one held in January, since the stoppage now it will exceed the 30 days of vacation that the group had at the end of the year. There were 14 days between the athletes’ re-presentation and the first official game of this season.

In the last week, it was decided that both the Libertadores and the Campeonato Paulista will be finalized on the field, but still with no stipulated dates for the return of the calendar. The Federation of São Paulo scheduled a meeting with the clubs for the beginning of May to evaluate the health protocol developed in partnership with the medical departments and to discuss how and when the tournament will return.

