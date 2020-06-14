Establishments must apply social distancing, use of a mask and it will be reduced to just four hours of service in establishments

BRAZIL.- Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, two of the most populous cities in Brazil and those most affected by the pandemic of the COVID-19, they reopened their malls this Thursday, the same day that the country exceeded 40,000 deaths from coronavirus and despite the fact that the peak of infections has not yet arrived.

According to the most recent bulletin released by the Ministry of Health, Brazil This Thursday it reached 40,919 dead and 802,828 infected by the new coronavirus, confirming itself as the second country in the world most affected by the pandemic.

Despite the rapid rate of expansion of the disease, various states and cities, including Sao Paulo and Rio, have relaxed the isolation measures and reopened their businesses and malls, which has generated a flurry of criticism from specialists and scientists, who warn that the country should only reach the peak of the contagion curve in July.

This Thursday, the state of Sao Paulo, with some 46 million inhabitants and the epicenter of the pandemic in Brazil, overcame the symbolic barrier of 10,000 deaths by COVID-19, after breaking daily death records on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

But that did not prevent hundreds of people from crowding the main shopping streets and at the doors of the malls on this first day of reopening, which coincides with the national holiday of Corpus Christi, in the São Paulo capital.

The Mayor’s Office of the largest city in Latin America has conditioned the reopening of the establishments to adhere to a series of sanitary measures, such as respect for social distancing, the use of masks, an operating schedule reduced to four hours a day and a maximum occupation of 20% of the total capacity.

However, as Efe could verify, various points of agglomerations were registered in the city, especially in the most populous neighborhoods and where street businesses are concentrated.

The same has happened in Rio de Janeiro, the second Brazilian city most plagued by the coronavirus and where the mayor, Marcelo Crivella, has anticipated for today the reopening of the malls, which was scheduled for next week only.

Rio de Janeiro establishments must also have a protocol to contain the progress of the COVID-19, such as the implementation of sanitary mats, disinfection in common areas or reinforcement in the cleaning of air conditioners and facilities.

According to the Brazilian Association of Malls (Abrasce), with the resumption of the sector in the São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro capitals, there are already 385 malls running throughout Brazil, which represents 66% of the more than 570 establishments in the country.