Serra Catarinense returned to record negative temperatures during the dawn of this Friday (17) when the thermometers of the Keizer Station Network indicated -1.4ºC in São Joaquim. It is worth remembering that the Keizer station network is privately owned, an entrepreneur from Serra Catarinense who is investing in meteorological stations in the region, precisely in order to find the coldest spots.

A dense fog covered the entire city, but in the Vale do Caminhos da Neve it was possible to notice the formation of frost, even under a dense fog that took over a large extension of the municipality at dawn. The landscape, once again breathtaking, reminded, a lot, the dawns of the rigorous mountainside in the middle of autumn. See the pictures:

Photo: Mycchel Legnaghi – São Joaquim – SC

Photo: Mycchel Legnaghi – São Joaquim – SC

Photo: Mycchel Legnaghi – São Joaquim – SC

Still, according to the São Joaquin online agency, 7 municipalities register negative temperatures in Santa Catarina. Look:

-3.3 Lebon Régis / DSoares private station

-2.5 B.Garden / F.Keiser private station

-2.2 panel / G.Hugen private station

-1.4 S.Joaquim / F.Keiser private station

-0.2 Agua Doce / DSoares private station

0.4 Curitibanos / UFSC- Federal University of Santa Catarina station

According to data from Epagri-Ciram, the organ station registered the lowest temperature in São Joaquim with 4ºC. It is worth remembering that the Epagri station is located in a different place from the private stations mentioned above. Still, according to the public institution, in Florianópolis, the minimum recorded was 9.9ºC.

