Natan is one of the main pieces of the club’s starting team, and in the middle of the stoppage period, the player continues to train at home, as well as his teammates.

With the stoppage of competitions due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, players have been training at home to keep in shape. One of these athletes is Natan, a midfielder from São Bernardo. He highlighted the importance of training.

– It is essential to stay in shape, because we do not know what will happen. The professional athlete needs to take care of his body, so the training needs to continue, with improvisation and taking due care – he explained.

He also explained how he has been doing to avoid contact and commented on the support that the club has given in training during the break.

– I have been training alone, here in the condominium where I live, to avoid contact. The club made available some equipment, which helps a lot in the search for the maintenance of physical form – said the athlete.

In addition, the team also supported athletes passing spreadsheets, which according to Natan, has helped a lot.

– In addition to the devices available, the club has helped a lot, since our fitness coach sends us spreadsheets with weekly workouts. This gives a great support for us to carry out home training – he concluded.

It is worth remembering that the team has not entered the field since March 14, when they beat Monte Azul 1-0, in São Bernardo. The club is the leader of the Paulista A-2 Series, with 22 points.

