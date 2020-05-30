Dry, concise and synthetic. An author who dispenses with ornaments and neglects sentimentality in favor of objectivity and clarity. These are characteristics attributed to the writer Graciliano Ramos.

In principle, none of this seems very cinematic, let alone aligned with what the general public identifies as cinema – the blockbusters of Hollywood, with its action and effect-filled narratives. But it is one of the mysteries of cinema. Graciliano’s novels inspired three of the greatest films in the history of Brazilian cinema, two by Nelson Pereira dos Santos, Vidas Secas and Memórias do Cárcere, from 1964 and 84, and the other, São Bernardo, by Leon Hirszman, from 1971. The legend tells that Nelson directed Vidas Secas with the book in his hands, building the scenes directly from the pages.

Graciliano was a communist militant, and was arrested on Ilha Grande during the dictatorship of the Estado Novo. Communist! There must already be people wanting to burn books, in this wave of furious conservatism that is plaguing the world, and Brazil. Leon Hirszman, who many people consider the ideological head of Cinema Novo, joined, under the influence of his father, in the Communist Party. He was a critic of the alienation of the so-called popular classes. He made films like ABC da Strike and They Don’t Use Black Tie, he was deep in Images of the Unconscious.

Before these classics, he turned to Graciliano Ramos. In 1964, Vidas Secas laid the foundation for the aesthetics of hunger, from which Glauber Rocha, one of his heralds, had already distanced himself in The Dragon of Evil against the Holy Warrior, which won him the director’s prize in Cannes, 1969 (and, just to remember, the film that won that year was Lindsay Anderson’s revolutionary poem, If … / Se). Leon adapted São Bernardo. He used color, but it is not decorative. The aesthetic is no longer that of hunger, and many scenes even take place at the dining table.

It is no longer the base of the northeastern social pyramid, Nelson’s withdrawals, the starving dead of Os Fuzis, by Ruy Guerra, from 1963. The protagonists are now Paulo Honório and Madalena, played by Othon Bastos, Corisco de Deus and Devil in the Land of the Sun, by Glauber, and Isabel Ribeiro. She, who was not particularly beautiful, leaves the viewer overwhelmed. His interpretation is one of the greatest in the history of Brazilian cinema, it is not possible to unglue the eye. Roughly speaking, it is a story of jealousy, like that of Dom Casmurro, but the question, unlike Machado de Assis, is not whether Capitu betrayed Bentinho. This is not up for debate. Paulo Honório becomes something, and perhaps it is better to say that he bestifies himself, in summing up his life to a single objective – accumulating land. The farm, São Bernardo, is proof of his success, but in the process he becomes paranoid, destroys himself from an affective point of view.

He is a man who cannot love. For him, Madalena, his wife, is not even a person. It is more an object of your property. Leon – “Paulo Honório cannot assume his conscience.” Madalena, as a woman, as a teacher, is aware of the injustice that her husband lacks, but she does not have the strength to oppose him. The theme of the conflict between the two, immobility vs transformation, leads to destruction and death.

The psychological is inseparable from the social, what is being discussed is human dignity. In a certain sense, it is possible to identify in São Bernardo, the film, the initial movement of Assim Caminha a Humanidade, by George Stevens, from 1956, another title of the Classic series of the day. In the American film, Elizabeth Taylor, like Leslie, arrives from the East, which represents civilization, and is shocked by the delay in her husband’s estate, Jordan Benedict III / Rock Hudson. The difference is that Leslie, unlike Magdalene, has the strength to oppose her husband. Shake it, it ends up changing. Fighting punches in defense of the humble. He catches, and only at that moment, the fordian greatness of the defeated, he becomes a hero in the eyes of the woman.

Thus Caminha a Humanidade celebrates the ‘great’. The house, Reata, is in the middle of a field as far as the eye can see. The original title, referring to Texas, is Giant – Gigante. True to his method, Stevens filmed a lot, testing angles and interpretations to choose the best shots in the montage. Leon Hirszman did not have all this luxury. He had to solve a crucial problem before tackling the set’s specific problems. Leon had founded the production company Saga Filmes with also director Marcos Faria. His attempt to make a public film with Girl from Ipanema did not work and the Saga went into crisis. Difficulties spilled over into the production of São Bernardo and, despite all the critical repercussion of the film, the company closed. Pressed by little money and having to meet the conditions of the virgin film market, Leon adopted the format of long shots. “I had to solve the film before editing, just so I made the project viable”, he explained.

The camera in hand, the slow pace of the scenes, it is as if the film, like life in São Bernardo, was still. But there is a seizure under the surface. São Bernardo is an example of this desire that the authors of Cinema Novo had to change cinema, Brazil, the world. The scenic rigor is at the service of the characters, form and background go together. Two scenes. There is a long monologue of Madalena in the church, when the camera slowly approaches her, until it reaches the face of the actress. Isabel Ribeiro is sublime in this revelation of a woman who did not get where she wanted. It is as if Paulo Honório won, she also immobilized, defeated by the structure. After his death, another long scene, with Paulo Honório sitting at the naked table, opens a space for this man who accumulated so much, but realizes that the hardening caused him to lose his most precious asset, precisely because Madalena did not it was one thing.

The stopped movie shakes. Paulo Honório’s speech, after that of Madalerna, the late conscience of the lord of São Bernardo, in the scourged voice of Othon Bastos, is superimposed on the images and sounds of the farm workers. Suffering faces, hovels, the exact opposite of human dignity that always guided the author in his (great) art. These scenes by Paulo Honório and Madalena are among the most beautiful in Brazilian cinema. Leon Hirszman would create another emblematic scene, ten years later, when Gianfrancesco Guarnieri and Fernanda Montenegro, like Otávio and Romana, pick beans in Eles Não Usas Black-Tie. that was awarded in Venice. They throw the grains of power in the trash, like their own son, Tião, who is not class conscious and is more concerned with his well-being. São Bernardo, deservedly, was one of the most awarded Brazilian films of its time. It took everything – Gramado, Air France, the Golden Owl, the Silver Daisy of the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil. Almost 50 years later, the issues of land and human dignity remain pressing in the country. Leon Hirszman died on September 15, 1987, just over two months before he turned 50.

