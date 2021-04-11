Santutxu win 3-1 in their stadium against Anaitasuna FT

04/11/2021 at 1:47 PM CEST

The Santutxu won at home 3-1 their first match of the Second Phase of the Third Division held this Sunday in the Maiona. With this score, the Bilbao team is second, while the Anaitasuna It is fifth after the end of the game.

The game got off to a good start for the Bilbao team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Urko vera, thus ending the first period with the result of 1-0.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for the local team, who put more land in between with a new goal from Urko vera, thus completing a double in the 63rd minute. Leta cut distances for him Anaitasuna FT in the 81st minute. Santutxu thanks to a goal from Munilla just before the final whistle, specifically at 87, ending the match with a 3-1 score on the scoreboard.

In the changes chapter, the players of the Santutxu who entered the game were Txakartegi, Renes, Calderon, Ibarra Y Bengoa replacing Erreguerena, Jonfi, Villada, Malcom Djalo Y Urko vera, while changes in the Anaitasuna They were Ander, Guillo, Aranbarri Y Julen Aramendi, who entered to replace Ilzarbe, Axi, Mikel Pastrian Y Zubizarreta.

The referee showed three yellow cards, two of them to the Santutxu (Erreguerena Y Malcom Djalo) and one to Anaitasuna (Aranda).

At the moment, the Santutxu he gets 32 points and the Anaitasuna with 30 points.

During the next round, the second of the Second Phase of Third Division, the Santutxu will play his match against him Basconia out of home. For his part, Anaitasuna FT will play in his fief his match against him Deusto.

Data sheetSantutxu:Mendizabal, Erreguerena (Txakartegi, min.65), Munilla, Urko Vera (Bengoa, min.89), Villada (Calderón, min.65), Malcom Djalo (Ibarra, min.80), Taranilla, Jonfi (Renes, min. 65), Arkaitz, Lander and GonzálezAnaitasuna FT:Remen, Axi (Guillo, min.57), Mikel Pastrian (Aranbarri, min.69), Xabi, Markel Eskurtza, Zubizarreta (Julen Aramendi, min.69), Aramendi, Ilzarbe (Ander, min.57), Mikel Arzalluz, Izagirre and ArandaStadium:MaionaGoals:Urko Vera (1-0, min. 41), Urko Vera (2-0, min. 63), Leta (2-1, min. 81) and Munilla (3-1, min. 87)