Santutxu host Basconia on matchday five

05/08/2021 at 11:20 AM CEST

Next Sunday at 11:15 the meeting of the Second Phase of the Third Division will take place that will face the Santutxu and to Basconia in the Maiona.

The Santutxu he wants to be reunited with victory in the match corresponding to matchday five after having lost his last game against him Anaitasuna FT by a score of 5-0. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won three of the four matches played so far in the Second Phase of the Third Division and have managed to score 26 goals in favor and 30 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Basconia could not cope with the Beasain KE in his last match (0-1), so he hopes to end his losing streak and redirect his trajectory in the tournament. To date, of the three matches that the Basconia In the Second Phase of the Third Division, he has won zero of them with a balance of 26 goals for and 19 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Santutxu he has won every game he has played at home to date. In the role of visitor, the Basconia signed a draw in his only commitment as a visitor so far in the competition.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Maiona, obtaining as a result three victories, five defeats and three draws in favor of the Santutxu. The last confrontation between the Santutxu and the Basconia This competition was played in February 2020 and ended with a score of 3-0 for the visitors.

Regarding the situation of these teams in the Second Phase of the Third Division, between the Santutxu and the Basconia there is a difference of seven points. The Santutxu He arrives at the meeting with 38 points in his locker and occupying the second place before the game. For his part, the Basconia it has 31 points and occupies the fifth position in the classification.