Santutxu and Basconia split the points in a goalless match (0-0)

05/09/2021 at 9:52 PM CEST

The match held this Sunday at the Maiona and who faced the Santutxu and to Basconia it ended with a scoreless draw between the two contenders. The Santutxu wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the Anaitasuna FT by a score of 5-0. On the part of the visiting team, the Basconia lost by a result of 0-1 in the previous match against the Beasain KE. After the result obtained, the Bilbao team placed second, while the Basconia, meanwhile, is fifth at the end of the game.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

In the second period, both the Santutxu and the Basconia they were able to take the victory but finally, the points were distributed between both teams (0-0).

The coach of the Santutxu gave entrance to Villada, Renes, Bengoa Y Urdinguio for Calderon, Jokin, Jonfi Y Erreguerena, Meanwhile he Basconia gave the green light to Alejandro Ibarrondo, Naveira, Of Jesus, Azcona Y Manex Asategi, which came to replace slim, Ander Laka, Lorente, Iñigo Lopez Y Aguirre.

The referee showed five yellow cards. Locals saw four of them (Urko vera, Jonfi, Villada Y Bengoa) and those of the visiting team saw a card, specifically Lorente.

With this result, the Santutxu is left with 39 points and Basconia with 32 points.

The next day the Bilbao team will play at home against the San Ignacio, Meanwhile he Basconia He will seek the triumph in his fiefdom against the Deusto.

Data sheetSantutxu:Lozano, Calderón (Villada, min.60), Valero, Erreguerena (Urdinguio, min.85), Arkaitz, Malcom Djalo, Jokin (Renes, min.82), Jonfi (Bengoa, min.82), Urko Vera, Lander and GonzalezBasconia:Ispizua, Unai Naveira, Iker, Aguirre (Manex Asategi, min.83), Lorente (De Jesus, min.70), Iñigo Lopez (Azcona, min.83), Ander Laka (Naveira, min.70), Goti, Delgado (Alejandro Ibarrondo, min. 70), Bolo and Iñigo GomezaStadium:MaionaGoals:0-0