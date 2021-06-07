Sants beat CF Pobla de Mafumet 1-2 in Municipal Pobla de Mafumet

06/06/2021 at 11:43 PM CEST

The Sants won the Pobla de Mafumet 1-2 during the match held this Sunday in the Municipal Pobla de Mafumet. The CF Pobla de Mafumet He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Figueres away from home (0-2) and the other in front of At. Horta in his fiefdom (4-2). On the part of the visiting team, the Sants he won his last match in the tournament 2-0 against the Santfeliuenc. After the result obtained, the pobletano set is first, while the Sants he is second after the end of the match.

The meeting started in an unbeatable way for him CF Pobla de Mafumet, which opened the scoreboard with a bit of Jordi Aviles in the 13th minute, ending the first half with the result 1-0.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for him Sants, who laid the tables by means of a bit of Favio Osorio in minute 66. He added again the set of Sants, which came back with a bit of Gerard Battle in minute 73, ending the match with a final score of 1-2.

The referee gave a yellow card to Cubells by the local team already Favio Osorio by the team of Sants.

With this result, the Pobla de Mafumet he gets 42 points and the Sants goes up to 40 points.

The team that played the game at home will be measured on the following day with the CF Peralada, Meanwhile he Sants will play against him Mountain.

Data sheetCF Pobla de Mafumet:Guillem Castello, Dani Argilaga, Gabri, Albert Miravent, Molina Guerrero, Koucha Karim (Zaka, min. 70), Ivan De La Peña, Marc Alvarez, Gómez, Cubells and Jordi AvilesSants:Antonell Aran, Rubi, Gerard Batalla, Iván García, Torres, Martínez, Abdul, Sergio Paz, Cala, Favio Osorio and Ot SerranoStadium:Municipal Pobla de MafumetGoals:Jordi Aviles (1-0, min. 13), Favio Osorio (1-1, min. 66) and Gerard Batalla (1-2, min. 73)