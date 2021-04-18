Sants and Unió Esportiva Valls split the points in a goalless match (0-0)

04/18/2021 at 10:06 PM CEST

The Sants and the Joined Esportiva tied at zero in the match held this Sunday in the Football Camp de l’Energia. The Sants wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match to him Equalizer by a score of 2-1. On the visitors’ side, the Joined Esportiva Valls lost by a result of 0-3 in the previous duel against the Figueres. With this result, the set of Sants is fourth after the end of the duel, while the Joined Esportiva is eighth.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

Neither team managed to score in the second period, so the match ended with a score of 0-0.

In the chapter on changes, the Sants from Tito Lossio relieved Michu, Bejarano Y Christian for Favio Osorio, Sunday Y Martinez, while the technician of the Joined Esportiva, Joan Antoni Pallarés, ordered the entry of Fabra, Cesc Martinez, Oscar, Cheikh saad Y Guasch to supply Flat, Chiri, Sergi, Miranda Y I look.

At the moment, the Sants gets 25 points and the Joined Esportiva with 18 points.

The next commitment of the Second Phase of Third Division for the Sants is against him Santfeliuenc, while the Joined Esportiva Valls will face the CF Peralada.

Data sheetSants:Antonell Aran, David Cura, Gerard Batalla, Abdul, Domingo (Bejarano, min.69), Favio Osorio (Michu, min.69), Ot Serrano, Rubi, Martínez (Cristian, min.83), Torres and Iván GarcíaJoined Esportiva Valls:Aguera, Torre, Miro (Guasch, min.84), Ruiz, Erik, Chiri (Cesc Martinez, min.66), Plana (Fabra, min.66), Miranda (Cheikh Saad, min.74), Riki, Sergi ( Oscar, min.66) and MasquéStadium:Football Camp de l’EnergiaGoals:0-0