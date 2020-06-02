In the current decade, considering between the years 2011 and 2020, Santos had 13 coaches. During this period, the club won six titles, with only three different coaches: Dorival Jr., Marcelo Fernandes and Muricy Ramalho.

Peixe has not lifted trophies in four years, the last triumph being the Paulista Championship of 2016, under the command of Dorival, in his second stint with the team (in 2010 he trained the São Paulo and Copa do Brasil champion). Both he, when Marcelo and Muricy talked exclusively with the THROW! and gave their opinions on the drought of fish titles.

In addition to the financial problems, Muricy Ramalho attributed the lack of sequence given to the coaches and cites the example of Jorge Sampaoli, who, even after making a great season ahead of Alvinegro Praiano, in 2019, did not remain in the team, due to problems with the board.

– Santos are fighting to win again. We know it is difficult, because the team is going through a financial moment that is not good. You need to have the good financial side to hire good players. I think that is missing and also the sequence of work of the technicians that last very little time at Santos. Sampaoli did a great job and in a year he just left. So, these are Santos’ big problems, the lack of technical and investment – he said. Although more restrained, Dorival Jr., was in the wake of the continental champion, in 2011, remembering the recent good work, last year, that took the Fish to the Brazilian vice-championship. He also extolled the qualities of the current Santos commander, the Portuguese Jesualdo Ferreira.

– It is noticed that Santos again approached, with a Brazilian vice-championship, which is very important, is constantly losing one or another athlete, but, even so, getting a replacement. I think we have to give credit to the professional who is there, who is of a high level, and suddenly, in a little while, he will find the path that will lead Santos to great conquests – he pointed out.

Marcelo Fernandes went further, the São Paulo champion in 2015 believes that the drop in income in the grassroots categories, which, according to his opinion, demonstrates that the changes made in the sector by the current management had no effect.

– A club like Santos cannot stay without titles for a long time, and not only at the professional level, but also at the base, which is a very significant thing, because when I worked at Santos, for more than eight years we arrived at least to four, five categories to compete for São Paulo and Brazilian titles and this time nothing is coming. I see that the attitudes adopted in this new management that entered the club, sending out very qualified professionals and, most importantly, donated for the club, liked the club, and gave results, for the titles and trained players, it does not need to comment on all of this – he said.

After their achievements with Peixe, each coach’s path took different directions. Dorival is the only one among them who currently trains a professional team, Athlético-PR. Marcelo Fernandes is currently a technical assistant to the under-23 team at Corinthians. Muricy Ramalho, on the other hand, retired from the edge of the pitch in 2016, for Flamengo, after a series of arrhythmia crises. Muricy’s last title in football was under the command of Santos, the Recopa Sul-Americana, in 2012. Today, he is part of Grupo Globo’s commentator team.

