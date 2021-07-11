Santos will live the tournament with the flavor of revenge

MEXICO CITY.

Hugo Rodriguez, central defense of the set of Santos Laguna, spoke prior to the second duel of preseason that will support this Sunday the squad of Torreón against the Tampico Log, ensuring that it will help them to continue taking pace in the absence of two weeks before the start of the Apertura 2021.

The main thing is to keep letting go of your body a bit, have possession of the ball, improve the things that we needed last tournament and put into practice what the coach has been asking us to do, “he said.

In addition, Rodríguez made it clear that in the season that is about to begin they will seek to take revenge of what happened in Guard1anes 2021 and to be able to lift the champion trophy.

The people and we are left with that thorn that we could be champions and we have to aspire to that, because we set the bar very high, although we are preparing to meet that challenge, “he said.

By last, highlighted the work being done by Guillermo Almada and his coaching staff, because both the physical and the mental part are being fine-tuned.

Guillermo likes to prioritize the physical issue at this time, the part of the effort, which goes hand in hand with the mental part, so as not to beat us despite the effort, which is something that we already applied during the tournament ”, he concluded.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.