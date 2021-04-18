Santos vs Toluca: Schedule and where to watch the match on day 15 of the 2021 Guardians Tournament

Santos Laguna receives the Red Devils of Toluca in a match on date 15, to be played at 7:00 p.m. in Mexico City at the Corona stadium, in a clash of the Guardians Tournament 2021 of Liga MX, by transmission through Fox Sports.

Read also: Chivas: Filtered list of transferable Guadalajara; there will be clean in the flock

The team of coach Guillermo Almada, comes to this meeting after falling into a negative pothole, after adding 3 games without knowing the victory and falling positions, losing their place in the league directly.

The team commanded by Hernán Cristante, arrives at a very similar moment to its rivals on this date 15, after not obtaining the expected results in the last days, falling from the direct league positions.

Also read: Yanet García shows off her great rear with daring photography in a red bodysuit

A very close duel is expected in the Lagunera region, where the Santos Laguna team has an advantage by playing at home and with their people, by allowing access to their stadium for a few days.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content