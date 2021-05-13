Santos vs Rayados: Schedule and where to watch the MX League Quarterfinal match

The Repechage of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League was left behind and the Mexican Soccer League is here and will start when Santos Laguna receives Rayados de Monterrey at the Estadio Territorio Santos Modelo at 9:00 p.m. (Central Time). continue through the signals of Fox Sports and Marca Claro Sports.

Those led by Guillermo Almada They arrive with the highest spirits after humiliatingly defeating the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro in the Repechage, so the Guerreros will be a difficult piece for the Rayados de Monterrey who come from a week of inactivity after qualifying directly to the Liguilla.

In the last decade, both Monterrey and the Guerreros have proven to be constant teams, which is why they have met eight times in the final stages.

These clashes have occurred in both the League, Cup and the Champions League that include duels for the title, where Rayados de Monterrey has the hegemony over Santos Laguna.

