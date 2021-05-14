Santos vs Rayados: Guillermo Almada boasts superiority of the Warriors vs Monterrey

Santos Laguna won Ida’s match in the Quarterfinals of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX against the Rayados de Monterrey with a score of 2-1, a minimal advantage that did not leave the Uruguayan coach entirely happy, Guillermo Almada, who considered that they were far superior to those of The gang and they must have reflected it with a greater difference on the scoreboard.

In a match with alternate dominance, Santos beat Monterrey 2-1 with goals from Eduardo Aguirre and the Ecuadorian Ayrton Preciado. The Dutchman Vincent Janssen scored for Monterrey.

Also read: Tigres UANL: Ricardo Ferretti would be investigated for ‘irregularities’ in signings

Almada highlighted the triumph of his players and praised the quality of the elements that Monterrey has, led by Mexican coach Javier Aguirre.

WE MADE A GREAT GAME Guillermo Almada: “It is not easy to beat Monterrey with the figures it has. The closing was not at all good, there are 90 more minutes left. ” # TeDaMásEmociones pic.twitter.com/6DmeveqBtw – La Octava Sports (@laoctavasports) May 14, 2021

In the analysis of the match, the strategist stressed the number of offensive variants with which his team created danger in the visiting goal, as well as the lack of aim.

“In the first half we did not deserve to go at a disadvantage because we created many goal options, fortunately in the second period we reacted and went to the front, but the advantage could be wider if we had been more forceful.”

Guillermo Almada also spoke about the way his team should plan the second leg of the quarterfinals next Sunday during his visit to Monterrey.

“We are going to go find the game, it is not in our style to throw ourselves against our goal. We are going to propose because we like to play and show our face, we proclaim with a football to go to the front and thus we must play the return”.

The helmsman also regretted the injury suffered by Colombian Juan Otero.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content