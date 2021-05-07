Santos vs Querétaro: Schedule and channel where to watch the Repechage match

Santos Laguna receives the visit of the White Roosters of Querétaro this Saturday, May 8 at the TSM field in Torreón to define the second winner of the round of Repechage in the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX. The game will begin at 9:15 p.m., Mexico City time and will be broadcast exclusively on Fox Sports channels, in addition to Claro Sports.

The Gallos Blancos team rebounded on the last day of the tournament thanks to a combination of favorable results, as they ended up losing their last match against La Fiera del León.

For his part, Santos Laguna closed the tournament with a draw against La Franja del Puebla at TSM, a stadium where he has a broad dominance over the Queretaro team, as they have 13 games won, 4 draws and only 2 defeats against the feathered ones.

The statistics are against Querétaro in this series, because in the last 10 games they have played against each other, Santos has an advantage in the records with 7 wins, 1 draw and only 2 wins for the Gallos.

The last time Querétaro beat Santos was at the 2014 Apertura.

It should be remembered that in the event of a tie, the match would be defined in penalty shoot-outs.