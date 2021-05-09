Santos vs Querétaro: Fans blast Guillermo Almada for his alignment in the playoffs

Santos Laguna received at the TSM Stadium all of the White Roosters of Querétaro in the match corresponding to the repechage of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, where the Torreón fans were furious with Guillermo Almada.

Santos Laguna announced his eleven headline through his social networks where Santiago Muñez, a young forward would not be the starter, an issue that caused the fans’ discomfort.

Some of the comments on networks were that Muñoz is a hungry boy with a goal, which could serve Santos than Eduardo Aguirre, where some even hinted that they pay Almada to let him play.

Santiago Muñoz played 13 games in the current Clausura 2021 in the MX League with Santos Laguna where he scored three goals and gave three assists.

Although it is true that Santi Muñoz lowered his level, in football terms he is still more than Aguirre, a questionable decision by Almada. – Alberto DLC (@Cristiano_Penal) May 9, 2021

Insist on keeping Preciado as the starter and prefer Aguirre to Santiago Muñoz…. Incredible! – Yvan Quinones (@yvan_qc) May 9, 2021

Like my Santiago Muñoz on the bench. – (@CesarHeMx) May 9, 2021

Aguirre? When does he give Almada to play? $$ – Armando Rodríguez (@ ArmandoRdzC10) May 9, 2021

Santi does not play very good night to sleep – kingLA (@ Kinglm105) May 9, 2021

