Santos vs Cruz Azul: Werevertumorro criticizes the work of the refereeing in the final

Werevertumorro, a famous youtuber fan of Club América, criticized the refereeing work during the first leg final of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League between Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul that took place at TSM.

Werevertumorro, on his official Twitter account, assured that the referee was letting the game between Cruz Azul and Santos run a lot, and did not whistle some fouls that he had to whistle on the field.

“The referee again letting the mother break on the field. Do you agree with me letting go so much? “, He questioned in his publication.

However, many users explained that this is partly appropriate, since that makes the game fluid, does not stop so much and therefore does not have many time-outs, trying to make the game lively and exciting.

