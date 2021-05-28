Santos vs Cruz Azul: TSM, the house of other people’s pain where La Maquina ‘does not know how to win’

This Thursday at 9:00 p.m., Central Mexico time, the final of the 2021 Closing Tournament of Liga MX eBetween Cruz Azul Machine and Santos Laguna on the pitch of the Estadio Territorio Santos Modelo, the ‘new house of the pain of others’ that opened its doors on November 11, 2009.

Since then, Cruz Azul has stepped on the Lagunera Region TSM thirteen times, taking unfavorable results and a large number of goals conceded, registering a five-year streak without being able to win against the Warriors.

In this scenario, Cruz Azul has received 21 goals against and only once did he come out ‘clean’ from TSM, this in the Semifinal of the Copa MX in the Clausura 2013, when they won with a score of 0-3.

In addition to that, Cruz Azul struggles to score Santos in the TSM, because of the 13 games, in 4 he has gone blank, while in another 4 he has only scored one touchdown.

Of the last thirteen visits of Cruz Azul to Torreón, the celestial have obtained 3 victories, 3 draws and 7 defeats, so this Thursday in the Final of Ida they will have to go cautiously to the house of other people’s pain, land where the lagoons they have sentenced their qualifying rounds in this Liguilla, defeating Gallos 5-0 in the Repechage; 2-1 to Rayados in the Quarterfinals; and Puebla 3-0 in the Semifinals.

History of Cruz Azul vs Santos at TSM: 7 Losses 3 Draws 3 Wins The matches of Santos vs Cruz Azul at TSM: Santos 1-0 Cruz Azul 10.Jan.21 19:06 Cla21 Santos 3-1 Cruz Azul 10. Nov.19 18:45 Ape19 Santos 1-1 Cruz Azul 26.Aug 18 18:00 Ape18 Santos 2-0 Cruz Azul 25.Feb 18 18:00 Cla18 Santos 1-3 Cruz Azul 14.Mar.17 19: 00 Cla17 Cup Santos 2-2 Cruz Azul 12.Feb.17 18: 00Cla17 Santos 1-2 Cruz Azul 23.Oct.15 21:30 Ape15 Santos 1-1 Cruz Azul 25.Jul.14 21:30 Ap14 Santos 3-2 Cruz Azul 26.Jul.13 21: 30Ape13 SF Santos 0-3 Cruz Azul 16.May.13 21:00 Cla13 Santos 2-1 Cruz Azul 02.Nov.12 21: 30Ape12 Santos 1-0 Cruz Azul 01.Oct. 11 19:00 Ape 11 Santos 3-0 Cruz Azul 02.Apr. 11 19:00 Cla11

