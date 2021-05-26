Santos vs Cruz Azul: Probable lineups of the First leg in the Final of the Clausura 2021

The Estadio TSM de Torreón, Coahuila, will be the setting for the first game of the Final Series between La Cruz Azul Machine and the Warriors of Santos Laguna in which they will compete for the Champion trophy of the Closing Tournament 2021 of Liga MX. The game will start at 9:00 p.m. and will be whistled by the referee Fernando Guerrero.

The Warriors of Santos will try to gain an advantage in their field, remembering that for this series the away goal no longer counts, nor the position in the table in the regular phase, leaving the goals scored in the series as the only tiebreaker criteria, if equality prevails, two extra times and possible penalty shoot-out.

Also read: Club América: Roger Martínez and Nico Benedetti captured at a party with escorts before the Liguilla (Photos)

For the Ida, Cruz Azul will not be able to count on the Ecuadorian striker Bryan ‘El Cuco’ Angulo due to a discomfort in the thigh, so his place would be occupied by Santiago Giménez, author of the goal that gave the pass to the cement workers in the Semifinals series against Pachuca.

Probable lineups for the first leg match between Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul: Santos Laguna: Acevedo; Torres, Doria, Cervantes, Otero, Orrantia, Valdés, Gorriarán, Campos, Aguirre, Preciado. Blue Cross: Jesus Corona; Juan Escobar, Cata Domínguez, Pablo Aguilar, Adrián Aldrete; Orbelín Pineda, Rafael Baca, Luis Romo, Roberto Alvarado; Elías Hernández, Jonathan Rodríguez.

Also read: Cruz Azul vs Santos: Mother of La Maquina fan asks to bring her son’s ashes to the final

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content