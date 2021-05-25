Santos vs Cruz Azul: Oswaldo Sánchez “throws” the bad salt into the Machine and waits for a Cruzazuleada

Liga MX will be decided between the Blue Cross and the Club Santos And if anyone knows what this type of party means, it is Owaldo Sánchez, who during an interview made it clear that he hopes that Santos Laguna achieve the feat at the expense of the ghosts of the Machine.

“Cruz Azul is a team with a lot of experience that is eager to be champion because it has been 23 years without achieving it. The time that has passed is brutal. I am waiting for another cruzazuelada to come and that Santos can surprise,” said the former goalkeeper.

“I see that it is very clear that the favorite is Cruz Azul, but that suits Santos, which is a young, dynamic team, with players of an average age of 23, who has a versatile, dual game, everyone attacks, everyone defends and that makes it very strong, “he added.

In addition, the Chivas idol also commented that “Santos has already won, because he showed Mexican soccer that with young people and without a large investment he can compete face to face with anyone.”

