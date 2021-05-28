Santos vs Cruz Azul: Lineups for the first leg of the Guardians 2021 of Liga MX

The line-ups of Santos Laguna and the Cruz Azul Machine are ready for the first leg in the final of the Guardianes 2021 of the Liga MX and as expected; Guillermo Almada and Juan Reynoso will come out with all the power from the first game.

The Warriors of Santos will try to gain an advantage in their field and with Mudo Aguirre as scorer and best attacking man, they will seek to propose from the beginning, while Cruz Azul, already without the advantage of a visitor goal, will not have the need to leave to propose from the outward journey.

Cruz Azul suffered two important casualties for the first leg, Roberto Alvarado due to a family issue and Bryan Angulo due to injury.

Lineups for the first leg match between Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul:

Santos Laguna: Acevedo; Torres, Doria, Cervantes, Otero, Orrantia, Valdés, Gorriarán, Campos, Aguirre and Preciado.

Blue Cross: Jesus Corona; Juan Escobar, Cata Domínguez, Pablo Aguilar, Adrián Aldrete; , Rafael Baca, Luis Romo, Yotún; Nacho Rivero, Guillermo Ferández and Jonathan Rodríguez.

