Santos vs Cruz Azul: José Saturnino Cardozo chooses his favorite to win Liga MX

Right in the frame of the end of the Closing 2021 of the MX League, Come in Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul, the former player and legend of the Red Devils of Toluca, did not hide his great affection for the Machine, where he had the opportunity to defend the celestial during the Copa Libertadores, so he did not hesitate to put them as favorites for the title.

“I would love that for the good of the Cruz Azul institution, for what it represents for Mexican soccer and for its fans, I would love for Cruz Azul to be crowned champion,” said Cardozo for Marca Claro.

Also read: Santos vs Cruz Azul: The TSM, the house of other people’s pain where La Maquina ‘does not know how to win’

“If they give me the choice, I would love for Cruz Azul to win because I stopped by, it’s about time and it’s up to Cruz Azul,” added José Saturnino.

The Guaraní Prince acknowledged that Santos has a very competitive squad and that since the Fiesta Grande began they have shown a very high level both in case and outside of it.

“You will have Santos in front of you, a worthy rival who plays football very well in any field, it is a team that proposes to be a showy game and hopefully it will be a good game,” said Cardozo.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content