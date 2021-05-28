Santos vs Cruz Azul: Gignac minimizes the grand final of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX

The forward of the UANL Tigers, André Pierre Gignac, made it clear that he does not care to know anything about the final of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, because he assured that he does not like to see the finals of Mexican Soccer if he does not play them.

During a conversation with Nahuel Guzman, Tigres goalkeeper asked the French if he was watching the first leg between Club Santos Y Blue Cross to which Gignac replied; “No, if we don’t play it, I don’t see it.”

Moments later, when Nahuel made reference to Santos’ disallowed goal, Gignac He stressed: “I don’t want to know anything about this championship. It hurts a lot.”

In the same talk, the Tigres forward was asked about the French team, and although he did not want to say much, he revealed that he had already sent his documents and that he only needs to speak with the feline board.

Gignac spoke of his admiration for Marcelo Bielsa, the coach who directed him at Marseille, and who was direct with him from his first talk.

“I’ve seen all your games in the last three years, and the only thing I can tell you is that you have to lose two or three kilos, so you will score in every game.”

“The best of my career was that year with Bielsa, I think two years I can’t stand him. Mentally you get tired, but he’s a genius.”

