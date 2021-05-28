Santos vs Cruz Azul: Fans surrender to Jonathan Rodríguez for his failed Chilean

Jonathan Rodríguez, forward of Cruz Azul, surprised locals and strangers, after that during the first leg of the grand final between La Maquina and Santos Laguna, he will leave a soccer stamp for the memory by performing a Chilean that ultimately ended tackling Carlos Acevedo.

After the plays, the Cruz Azul fans surrendered to the great quality of ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez, not only because of the great play where he almost scored a goal, but because of the great Clausura 2021 tournament that he has made with the celestial ones.

The Chilean of Jonathan Rodríguez was during the first half where with a great movement, the ‘Cabecita’ finished off as a Chilean where Acevedo also showed off to leave the goal of the ‘Warriors’ in zero.

Fuck you rub me, I was going to make a great goal! – Miguel Salinas (@_mwazowsky) May 28, 2021

If that comes in, I tattoo his face on my forehead – Bob Elegant (@ BobElegante3) May 28, 2021

Go on fire my little head !!!! – Tacos El Pata (@TacosElPata) May 28, 2021

Put that in, I go and kiss him to Torreón – Ayala (4/6) (@just_omarad) May 28, 2021

LET’S GO FUCK! – Chacoismo (@Chacoismo) May 28, 2021

