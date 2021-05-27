Santos vs Cruz Azul: Alemao Junior’s emotional message to La Maquina prior to the final

Alemao Juniors, a former Cruz Azul player, published an emotional message on his social networks in support of the team led by Juan Reynoso prior to the grand final of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League against Santos Laguna.

Alemao, on his official Instagram account, showed his support for Cruz Azul ensuring that he is prepared to live with everything in the Liga MX final and see La Maquina beat Santos Laguna.

“I ‘m ready. Vamos Azul ”, Alemao wrote along with a photo where he can be seen wearing the Cruz Azul shirt while celebrating.

Alemao celebrating with the Cruz Azul shirt. Photo: Capture.

Alemao Junior played 14 games with the Cruz Azul shirt, with which he scored three goals and gave four assists, according to data from the Transfermarkt portal.

For now, Cruz Azul will face the Santos Laguna squad tonight on the TSM field in the first leg of the Clausura 2021 final, while the return leg will be at the Azteca Stadium.

