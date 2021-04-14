Santos, to the group stage of the Libertadores with a lot of solvency

04/14/2021

Santos has a plan: to capitalize on the precocious talent of the new batch of ‘Meninos da Vila’. And, embracing the impudence and quality of his adolescents and under the daring baton of Ariel holan, the São Paulo team has reached its great goal at the start of the season: to qualify for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. To do this, he got rid of San Lorenzo in his second round, by an aggregate score of 5-3: a week ago he won at the New Gasometer (1-3) and now he reaffirmed the classification with a draw (2-2) , in a game in which he had an initial advantage of 2-0. The meeting was held in Brasilia due to the restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the state of Sao Paulo.

El Peixe always had the tie under control. And, if there was any possibility of a reaction from the Cyclone, it dissipated, in the 21st minute, with an initial goal from the ‘menino’ Mark Leonardo, worthy of crack. The 17-year-old teenager reached the baseline and, when everyone expected a backward pass, he decided to define by the short angle.

San Lorenzo was left with 10, by direct red to Gabriel Rojas (min 51) and, immediately afterwards, In order to put the 2-0 (min 56), which seemed to precede a win. With everything decided, the match was broken and the Cyclone took pride in equaling the contest with so many of Franco Di Santi (min 58) and the former Corinthians player, the Paraguayan Angel Romero (min. 77). The Argentines were missing two goals, but they gave a waste of pride against a Santos who forgave what is not written in innumerable counterattacks.

🔥⚽ The goals of the classification! 🐋⚪⚫ Marcos Leonardo and Pará converted for @SantosFC, which qualified for the CONMEBOL #Libertadores Group Phase. pic.twitter.com/N0mJHjaAPk – CONMEBOL Libertadores (@Libertadores) April 14, 2021

The ‘Meninos da Vila’ are being the great protagonists of Santos, in these first steps in the Libertadores: the central Kaiky (17 years old) was the one who scored the winning goal (2-1) in the first leg against Deportivo Lara; and, last week, another ‘menino’, Angelo, 16, became the youngest player to score a goal in the history of the Liberators.

El Peixe, current runner-up of the tournament, is now framed in group C with Boca Juniors, whom he eliminated in the last semifinals, Barcelona, ​​from Guayaquil, and the Bolivians from The Strongest. His debut is scheduled for next Tuesday when he will receive a visit from Barcelona. For its part, San Lorenzo is going to the Copa Sudamericana, where it will play in group A.