This season’s Santos are going through many changes compared to last year’s team, runner-up of the Brasileirão. For more than two months without entering the field due to the stoppage of football due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, Peixe showed signs of evolution under the command of Jesualdo Ferreira, who had been putting a style of play on the team.

Jesualdo has been breaking his head to find the ideal attacking trio for Santos (Ivan Storti / SantosFC)

Photo: Lance!

In the twelve games played in the season, totaling six wins, three defeats and three draws, Santos showed to have two well-defined sectors (defense and middle), while the attack, which dealt with embezzlement, was quite varied during the matches.

To give you an idea, Jesualdo repeated the offensive trio in only five matches of the twelve disputed. Two games in a row of Raniel, Eduardo Sasha and Soteldo: in the victory over Botafogo-SP by 2 to 0 and in the tie by 0 to 0 against Ferroviária. Then, Yuri Alberto, Eduardo Sasha and Soteldo formed the offensive trio in three consecutive matches: draw against Palmeiras in 0-0, and the victories against Defensa y Justicia by 2-1 and Mirassol by 3-1.

Kaio Jorge, Tailson, Arthur Gomes and even Uribe, leaning against the cast, were tested as starters. Kaio and Arthur stood out and can win new chances with the captain after the return of the competitions, still with no date to return.

However, with the return of competitions, Santos can count on a home reinforcement in the attack: it is Marinho, who broke his right foot in the first game of the season, against Red Bull Bragantino and continued in recovery. The tendency is that the number eleven is the team’s starter.

With Marinho in the starting line, the only position that remains in dispute is that of ‘shirt nine’, since Soteldo and Marinho form the pair of points considered the holder of the Fish. Eduardo Sasha, Yuri Alberto, Kaio Jorge, Raniel and Uribe fight for this position.

See the attack of Santos in each of the games played in 2020:

Santos 0 x 0 Red Bull Bragantino: Marinho, Eduardo Sasha and Kaio Jorge

Guarani 1 x 2 Santos: Arthur Gomes, Eduardo Sasha and Raniel

Santos 2 x 0 Inter de Limeira: Tailson, Uribe and Raniel

Corinthians 2 x 0 Santos: Raniel, Eduardo Sasha and Soteldo

Railway 0 x 0 Santos: Raniel, Eduardo Sasha and Soteldo

Ituano 2 x 0 Santos: Arthur Gomes, Eduardo Sasha and Soteldo

Santos 0 x 0 Palmeiras: Yuri Alberto, Eduardo Sasha and Soteldo

Defensa y Justicia 1 x 2 Santos: Yuri Alberto, Eduardo Sasha and Soteldo

Santos 3 x 1 Mirassol: Yuri Alberto, Eduardo Sasha and Soteldo

Santos 1 x 0 Delfín: Kaio Jorge, Eduardo Sasha and Soteldo

São Paulo 2 x 1 Santos: Arthur Gomes, Yuri Alberto and Soteldo

See too:

Is Pele overrated? Editor of L! assesses controversy created by English website