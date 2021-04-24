Santos sell Soteldo to Toronto FC and get rid of FIFA sanction

04/24/2021 at 9:00 PM CEST

A carom has ended with Yeferson Soteldo in the Toronto of the MLS and his current club, Santos, getting rid of the sanction of FIFA that prevented him from making any type of contract. The Venezuelan player, who was wearing the 10 Pele In the São Paulo team, he has had two magnificent seasons in Brazil and is now opening a new professional stage, financially very beneficial. His transfer has been valued at 6 million euros.

In fact, the transfer of Soteldo, 23, is only understood from an economic point of view, since, sportingly, his loss is very significant for the team that the Argentine now trains Ariel holan. FIFA had issued a ‘tansfer band’ on Santos, because it never paid for the transfer of the Venezuelan to his home club, Huachipato, of the Chilean league.

Of the 6 million transfers, Huachipato will receive 3.5 million (three immediately and 500,000 in the coming months) and will withdraw the complaint against Peixe, which will now be able to go to the transfer market. For this reason, the Santista president, Andres Rueda, has congratulated himself on the operation, the negotiations of which he has led himself.

OR LITTLE GIANT! 🇻🇪

Chegou ao Santos, ganhou a 10 do Rei Pelé, conquered a nação santista e honrou or Holy Mantle. Foram 104 games, 20 goals and incontáveis ​​Peixão hair dribbles. Boa sorte, meu 🔟. We are still na crooked. #ObrigadoSoteldo! Details at https://t.co/PagAo92vUc pic.twitter.com/JEqpgn6cct – Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) April 24, 2021

Soteldo, who arrived at Santos thanks to a wish from Jorge Sampaoli, He has been a footballer who has marked the differences in the last two seasons: in 2019 he helped Peixe to finish second in the Brasileirao, and, in 2020, he reached the final of the Libertadores in which he was defeated by Palmeiras (1- 0). He has played 104 games in which he has scored 20 goals, served 17 assists and formed a lethal duo with Marinho.

His goodbye comes at a delicate moment for El Peixe, who lost at home on the opening day in the group stage of the Libertadores, and who has chained two defeats in a row in the Paulista Championship.