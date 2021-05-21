Santos: Ronaldo Prieto sees a round-trip duel in the first leg of the semifinals against Puebla

Football player Ronaldo prieto from Santos Laguna in the MX League, assured that they expect a round trip match against the Club Puebla, in his series of semifinals within this Guardians Tournament 2021.

A complicated game is expected like all of them, Puebla is a great rival and for something it is where it is. I think it’s going to be a complicated round-trip duel, where the one who is more focused, attentive and plays better football will win, “were Prieto’s words.

The Mexican midfielder spoke in an interview for the Fox Sports MX network, where he made it clear that they expect a very close round trip match against the Camoteros, where the most attentive and best plays will win.

Ronaldo Prieto made it clear that they are going to this duel as if it were a final, with great enthusiasm for leaving Rayados de Monterrey out in the quarterfinals, hoping to get to the final of this season.

