Santos: Ronaldo Prieto assures that it would not be a failure not to qualify directly to the league

The Mexican footballer Ronaldo prieto from Santos Laguna in the MX League, he assured that it would not be a failure for his team, not being able to qualify among the 4 best to this league Guardians Tournament 2021.

Also read: Tigres UANL would fire Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti before the Classic Regio

I wouldn’t particularly see it that way (it failed). If it doesn’t happen, try to find the best in the playoffs and then think about a League for the title, that’s why we kill ourselves day by day, “said Ronaldo Prieto.

The Aztec striker spoke at a press conference this Thursday, where he stressed that he does not see it as a failure not to qualify directly for the league, so if they play the playoff they will go out in search of continuing to fight for the title.

Also read: Analy Bazán shows off her attributes lying between the sheets

⚽: Santos Laguna midfielder Ronaldo Prieto spoke about the next game against the Tuzos: “The first step is Pachuca, getting a good result we would give a blow of authority to play the pass at home against Puebla.” pic.twitter.com/53m6QuBJrI – José Juan Vázquez (@josejuangelmx) April 22, 2021

Ronaldo Prieto also highlighted the importance of his duel against Pachuca, since if they added a victory, they would play the direct ticket to the league against Puebla on the last day of the tournament at the Corona stadium.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content