In 2019 the footballer Joao Maleck starred in a fatal car accident where two people lost their lives and for this reason he is in the prison of Big bridge. However, Santos Laguna registered it in the Liga MX for category U-20.

In accordance with ‘.’ The young player was renewed at the Laguna Club but without pay while awaiting the resolution of his case. For now the lawyers of Maleck They have not been able to resolve the situation because all the procedures are stopped by the pandemic of coronavirus.

A few days ago it was a year since the accident and Alejandro Castro, a relative of the victims, asked for justice to be done. « A year ago, I and my family received the worst news that any mother can receive, such as the death of a son or daughter, this moment was brutal and heartbreaking for me, knowing that someone took the greatest love I had from me.« Reads the statement issued by the relatives.

Santos Laguna has renewed his contract for João Maleck (🇲🇽, 21 years old) and will not receive his salary until his legal situation is resolved. He has been in prison for more than 1 year, but the club is confident in his potential and has given him all the support. pic.twitter.com/TFxpLRiWY6 – Transfer Liga MX (@TransferLigaMX) June 28, 2020

For now the box Santos Laguna He has not spoken about this situation, but on social networks many Mexican soccer fans have asked that justice be done and that the soccer player Joao Maleck comply with the authorities.